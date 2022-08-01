Catholic World News

Papal press conference: colonialism, resignation, Synodal Way, contraception

August 01, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his apostolic journey to Canada, Pope Francis fielded questions from reporters during the flight to Rome, including a number of questions related to a possible papal resignation.



“I don’t think I can continue with the same pace of the trips as before,” he said. “I have to spare myself a bit, to be able to serve the Church. But, on the other hand, I can also think about the possibility of stepping aside. With all honesty, this is not a catastrophe.”



As he condemned what happened to the indigenous peoples of Canada as genocidal, the Pope also criticized contemporary neo-colonialism in which international organization require poor nations to “change your way of life a little bit” in order to receive assistance.



Pope Francis said that the Secretariat of State issued the unsigned Vatican caution on Germany’s Synodal Way and added that the “papal magisterium” on the Synodal Way has been expressed in his June 2019 letter to German Catholics.



Addressing a question on contraception, the Pope said that “the duty of theologians is research, theological reflection, you cannot do theology with a ‘no’ in front of it. Then it is up to the Magisterium to say no, you’ve gone too far, come back, but theological development must be open, that’s what theologians are for.”



The Pope also criticized “many who call themselves traditional. No, no, they are not traditional, they are people looking to the past, going backward, without roots—it has always been done that way, that’s how it was done last century. And looking backward is a sin because it does not progress with the Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.