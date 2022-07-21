Catholic World News

Vatican issues caution on German ‘Synodal Path’

July 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has issued a cautionary statement about the German bishops’ Synodal Path, saying that the initiative does not have authority to change Catholic doctrinal or moral teachings.



Without the approval of the universal Church, “it would not be permissible to initiate new official structures or doctrines in the dioceses,” the Vatican statement notes, adding that such unilateral changes would “represent a wound to ecclesial communion and a threat to the unity of the Church.



The statement expresses the hope that the Synodal Path “will converge with the synodal path being followed by the universal Church.”

