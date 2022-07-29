Catholic World News

Answer secularism with joy of Gospel, Pope exhorts priests

July 29, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to priests in Quebec on Thursday evening, July 28, Pope Francis said that “secularization represents a challenge for our pastoral imagination.”



The Pope told the clerics gathered at the cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris that they should not respond to the challenges of secularization with a purely negative attitude, but should make distinctions between what is healthy and what is dangerous in secular attitudes.



The Pope urged the priests to avoid “nostalgia for a sacralized world, a bygone society in which the Church and her ministers had greater power and social relevance.” Instead, he told them, they must strive to communicate the joy that comes from the acceptance of the Gospel.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!