Bishop Paprocki joins critics of Father Martin

July 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois, wrote that a Wall Street Journal op-ed by Father James Martin “contradicts basic Catholic moral principles and theology.”



Bishop Paprocki’s was one of several letters to the editor published by the Journal is response to Father Martin’s argument that politicians who support abortion should not be barred from Communion.

