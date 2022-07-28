Catholic World News

Women’s religious orders disappearing in US

July 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The number of women religious in the US has declined by 76% in the past 50 years, and the average sister is now 80 years old, the Associated Press reports.



Fewer than 1% of the women religious in the US today are under the age of 40. At the present rate, in 20 years the total number of nuns in the country will be below 1,000.

