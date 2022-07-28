Catholic World News

Inuits, local Catholics differ in anticipation of Pope’s arrival

July 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In the small, remote city of Iqaluit, where Pope Francis will make the last stop of his visit to Canada, natives are mixed in their response to the papal visit, the Associated Press reports.



Iqaluit is located well north of Hudson Bay, a 4-hour flight from Quebec, in the Nunavut Territory, which is governed by Inuit people. But the little Catholic community at Our Lady of the Assumption parish has a congregation drawn from all around the world, with only a few Inuits. Father Daniel Perreault, the pastor, reports that there is some difference between the local Catholics, who want to greet the Roman Pontiff with joy, and the Inuits who see the papal visit as primarily an occasion for apology and “do not want it being an occasion of a Catholic feast.”

