Kansas: nuns urge vote against pro-life amendment
July 28, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Two Catholic women religious in Kansas have voiced their opposition to a proposed constitutional amendment that would eliminate the legal right to abortion.
Ursuline Sisters Angela Fitzpatrick and Michele Morek wrote, in a letter published by the Kansas City Star, that the amendment would “impose religious beliefs on all Kansans.” They urged a vote against the pro-life proposal.
Posted by: miketimmer499385 -
Today 4:13 PM ET USA
Well, there's two nuns that should literally have their butts kicked out of the Order. Where in the world is the moral formation of these people?!