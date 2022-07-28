Catholic Culture Trusted Commentary
Kansas: nuns urge vote against pro-life amendment

July 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Two Catholic women religious in Kansas have voiced their opposition to a proposed constitutional amendment that would eliminate the legal right to abortion.

Ursuline Sisters Angela Fitzpatrick and Michele Morek wrote, in a letter published by the Kansas City Star, that the amendment would “impose religious beliefs on all Kansans.” They urged a vote against the pro-life proposal.

  • Posted by: miketimmer499385 - Today 4:13 PM ET USA

    Well, there's two nuns that should literally have their butts kicked out of the Order. Where in the world is the moral formation of these people?!

