Catholic World News

At oldest Canadian pilgrimage site, Pope speaks of reconciliation

July 28, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass celebrated at the basilica of Ste. Anne de Beaupré, outside Quebec, on July 28, Pope Francis spoke about how the faithful—and the Church—can overcome “the scandal of evil and the violence that led to Calvary.”



In his homily the Pope remarked that the basilica, originally built in 1658, has been rebuilt three times. He said: “Whenever our failures lead to an encounter with the Lord, life and hope are reborn and we are able to be reconciled: with ourselves, with our brothers and sisters, and with God.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!