Pope reaches Quebec, meets government leaders

July 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis landed in Quebec City on Wednesday afternoon, July 27, to begin the second series of public events on his week-long visit to Canada.



After the flight from Edmonton, the Pope traveled by car to the Citadelle de Québec, where he met with Canada’s Governor General, Mary Simon; and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. These were the Pope’s first courtesy visits with government officials during the trip, which has been dominated by meetings with representatives of Canada’s indigenous peoples.

