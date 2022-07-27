Catholic World News

Latin American bishops call for disarmament in region

July 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Latin American bishops’ conference, CELAM, has called for disarmament in the region.



“We regret with deep disappointment how huge amounts of money are allocated to war instead of investing in intelligently and completely in the fight against the causes of conflicts,” said Archbishop Miguel Cabrejos Vidarte, speaking on July 26 at a conference in Bogota.

