Catholic World News

At native shrine, Pope calls for healing

July 27, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on Tuesday evening at a native shrine, Pope Francis said that “all of us need the healing that comes from Jesus.”



The Pope participated in a pilgrimage to the shrine of Lac Ste. Anne, a site revered by indigenous peoples for its healing properties. Remarking on the still waters of the lake, he asked for healing from various wounds, including “the terrible effects of colonization, the indelible pain of so many families.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!