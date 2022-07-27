Catholic World News

Luxembourg Synod calls for changes in Church teaching

July 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A report from the Synod of the Church in Luxembourg has endorsed calls for changes in Church teaching on homosexuality, priestly celibacy, and same-sex marriage.”



“The Church needs a change of view on homosexuality, to open up to marriage for all, and to abolish the obligation of celibacy for priests,” proclaimed the Synod report.



The Luxembourg Synod report is important because it was prepared under the direction of Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, who as the relator-general for the meeting of the worldwide Synod of Bishops, will shape the overall discussion.



The Synod report was prepared by two appointed individuals, who summarized reports from local meetings, and said that “a very small number of individuals” at the parish level had opposed the suggested changes in Church teaching. Only 4,590 people participated in any of the synod meetings, representing roughly 1% of Luxembourg’s Catholic population.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

