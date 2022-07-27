Catholic World News

Quebec statistics show Church in decline as Pope arrives

July 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: As Pope Francis arrives in Quebec, an AP report shows the Catholic Church in severe decline there.



Although on paper the province is overwhelmingly Catholic, less than 10% of the people attend Mass regularly. More than 700 Catholic churches have been closed in the past twenty years—a loss of about one-fourth—and infant baptisms have dropped by 30%.

