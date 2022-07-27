Catholic World News

South Sudan: bishop decries attacks on civilians, farmers

July 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Alex Lodiong Sakor Eyobo of Yei has issued an appeal to armed groups to cease attacks on villagers whose people “are cultivating for their survival.”



The bishop remarked that poor farmers are no threat to the military groups active in the region. “The only way for them to survive is through farming,” he said; “Why would you discourage them from doing what they are relying on?”

