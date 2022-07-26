Catholic World News

Corporate executives guilty of ‘formal cooperation’ with abortion: Bishop Paprocki

July 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Corporate executives who have offered to pay travel expenses for employees seeking abortion should not receive Communion, according to Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois.



Bishop Paprocki explained that an offer of material support for abortion constitutes “formal cooperation” with the act. The same logic, he said, applies to politicians like President Biden who promote legal abortion.



“When we are talking about ‘formal cooperation,’ this means who have the intent,” the bishop said. “And that means if you’re formally cooperating in something that’s gravely sinful, then you can’t go to Communion unless you first go to Confession and receive absolution.”

