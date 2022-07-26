Catholic World News

Pakistani Christian sentenced to death for blasphemy against Islam

July 26, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: A Pakistani Christian who was convicted in 2017 of blasphemy against Islam has been sentenced to death.



Ashfag Masih, a young husband and father, insists that he did not express contempt for the prophet Mohammed. He says that a false charge against him was brought by neighbors with whom he had a business dispute.



Pakistani Christians have frequently complained that the country’s blasphemy laws are abused by people who have grudges against members of the religious minority.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!