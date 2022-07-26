Catholic World News

Still no bodies found at reported ‘mass graves’ of residential schools

July 26, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: More than a year after sensational stories broke about mass graves at a residential school in British Columbia, no human remains have been found at the site.



Initial reports, which suggested that hundreds of children had been buried at the Kamloops Indian school, have never been verified. The ground has not been excavated, and there is a lively debate over whether the site holds any graves at all.



The stories of unmarked mass graves helped to prompt demands for an apology from the Church, leading to the current “penitential pilgrimage” by Pope Francis.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!