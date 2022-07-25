Catholic World News

Italy faces ‘crucial choices for the life of the country,’ Pope tells Italian president

July 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a telegram to Italian President Sergio Mattarella, with whom the Vatican has had particularly cordial relations, Pope Francis offered best wishes for his 81st birthday.

