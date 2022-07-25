Catholic World News

Vatican official chides East African bishops on abuse reporting

July 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The reality of the vulnerability of children is the same throughout the Church, even though the manifestation of the problem differs from place to place,” Father Andrew Small, Secretary of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, told East Africa’s bishops, as he reminded them to implement the abuse reporting mechanisms required by Church law.



He added, “Why is a child in a church in Cleveland, USA more protected than a child in Kitui, Kenya?”

