Pope consecrates Canada trip to Virgin Mary

July 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Following his usual practice, Pope Francis visited the Roman basilica of St. Mary Major in advance of his trip to Canada, praying before the icon of Mary, Salus Populi Romani, entrusting the voyage to the care of the Virgin.



The Pontiff will leave Rome on Sunday morning, July 24, arriving in Canada on Sunday morning local time.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

