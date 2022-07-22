Catholic World News

German Synodal Path leaders ‘astonished’ by caution from Vatican

July 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: German Catholic leaders of the “Synodal Path” have said that a rebuke from the Vatican is “a source of astonishment to us.”



Bishop Georg Bätzing, the president of the German bishops’ conference; and Irme Stetter-Karp, the president of the Central Committee of German Catholics—the co-sponsors of the Synodal Path—issued a strong statement on July 21, reacting to the Vatican warning that the German initiative could cause a “wound to ecclesial communion” by endorsing changes in Church doctrine and moral teaching.



The German Church leaders said that they had sought to engage in dialogue with the Vatican about their plans. “We regret with irritation that this direct communication has not yet taken place,” they said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.