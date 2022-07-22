Catholic World News

Washington archdiocese bars most traditional liturgies

July 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Wilton Gregory has restricted the use of the traditional Latin Mass to three churches in the Washington archdiocese.



The new Washington policy, made public July 22, prohibits weekday Masses in the extraordinary form, and does not allow the traditional liturgy for other sacraments such as weddings and baptisms. The Tridentine liturgy will not be allowed for Christmas or the Easter Triduum.



In addition, Cardinal Gregory requires priests to seek written permission to celebrate Mass ad orientem, even when using the Novus Ordo.

