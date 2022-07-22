Catholic World News

‘We can forgive, but we’ll never forget’: residential school survivors in Manitoba travel to papal visit stop

July 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on CBC News

CWN Editor's Note: “When I met with Pope Francis back in April and I told him of my abuse, and the impact it has had on my whole life, I actually believe he had a tear in his eye,” said Andrew Carrier, vice president of the Winnipeg Métis Association, who was sexually abused by a priest at a residential school.



The Pope’s apostolic journey to Canada begins on July 24.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!