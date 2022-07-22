Guatemala’s bishops lament dysfunctional government
July 22, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: “The problem in our country is that the corruption, irresponsibility, interests and political short-sightedness of the officials in all the organs of the State have corrupted the system, they have abused it, and created a dysfunctional state incapable of fulfilling its function of creating the common good,” the nation’s bishops said in a Spanish-language statement on July 20.
The nation’s current president, Alejandro Giammattei, assumed office in 2020. The Central American nation of 17.4 million (map) is 97% Christian (and 66% Catholic).
