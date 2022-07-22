Catholic World News

In 2 months, 68 Christians are killed in Nigeria’s Benue State

July 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: Benue State (map) is located between the largely Muslim northern area of the nation and the largely Christian southern area.



“The scale of killings, displacement, and wanton destruction of property by these Fulani jihadist militia only buttresses the now revealed agenda to depopulate Christian communities in Nigeria and take over lands,” said Bishop Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe of Makurdi. (The Fulani are predominantly Muslim.)



“Tellingly, the government in power in Nigeria continues to do nothing about these persistent attacks, save to give laughable reasons like ‘climate change’ or to say that some Muslims too are sometimes killed in attacks by so-called bandits,” BIshop Anagbe added.

