The youngest new cardinal of the Church has been an exorcist for more than 20 years

July 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1974, Cardinal-designate Giorgio Marengo, IMC, was appointed Apostolic Prefect of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, in 2020.



Earlier this year, as an instructor at an exorcism course in Rome, Bishop Marengo spoke about the importance of prayer, Marian devotion, respect for liturgical norms and Eucharistic adoration. In Mongolia, “everything is changing after the spread of adoration of the Blessed Sacrament,” he said.

