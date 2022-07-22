Catholic World News

Pro-life groups are facing new challenges in abortion-friendly states

July 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Pro-life leaders in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Michigan speak about their efforts to protect unborn children following the Dobbs decision.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!