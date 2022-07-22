Catholic World News

US bishops issue ‘renewed call to solidarity with Africa’

July 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: On July 21, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops made public A Renewed Call to Solidarity with Africa. Written by the bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, the statement was approved at the March meeting of the conference’s Administrative Committee. The statement was also published in French and Spanish.



Following an introduction, the nine-page statement’s sections are entitled “solidarity with Africa in action,” “testimonials from Catholic Church leaders,” “hopes and challenges for Africa,” and “solidarity with Africa now more than ever.” The USCCB also released a two-page resource summary in English and Spanish.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!