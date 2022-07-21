Catholic World News

Can Vatican order bishops to ban Tridentine Mass?

July 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Stephen Parkes of Savannah, Georgia, announced this week that the traditional Latin Mass would be discontinued at two parishes next week, on orders from the Vatican. But Ed Condon of Pillar questions whether the Vatican has proper authority to issue such an order.



The Code of Canon Law gives bishops the authority to regulate the liturgy in their own dioceses, Condon notes. While bishops are instructed by Traditionis Custodes to consult with the Holy See before giving permission for the use of the traditional liturgy, canon-law experts are divided on whether the bishop is bound to follow the Vatican’s guidance.

