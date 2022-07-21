Catholic World News

US ambassador meets with Ukrainian Catholic leader

July 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Ambassador Bridget Brink, the new US ambassador to Ukraine, met on July 19 with Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.



The position of US ambassador to Ukraine had been vacant for three years, following the 2019 dismissal of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. Ambassador Brink assumed office on May 30—over three months after the Russian invasion began—following unanimous Senate confirmation. The staff of the US embassy fled Kyiv in February, but returned in May.



Ambassador Brink’s meeting with the Major Archbishop took place at the ambassador’s request. “Thank you that the US Embassy and employees are back to work in the capital of Ukraine,” the prelate told her. “This is a very important sign of support for us.”

