Catholic World News

Indian Catholics oppose move to stop rations for the aged, orphans

July 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: “More than 100,000 inmates [i.e., residents] in 1,800 old people’s homes and orphanages in the state are going to be deprived of food supplied through the public distribution system,” said Father Michael Pulickal, CMI, secretary of the Commission for Social Harmony and Vigilance of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council.



Father Pulickal was commenting on reports that the Communist-led government in the southwestern Indian state of Kerala (map) will cease distributing food to these residences.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!