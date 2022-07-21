Catholic World News

Vatican holds briefing on Pope’s journey to Canada

July 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, held a briefing on July 20 on the Pope’s upcoming apostolic journey to Canada.



Asked whether the Pope will discuss the “doctrine of discovery”, Bruni said that “a reflection,” nearing its conclusion, “is underway in the Holy See.”

