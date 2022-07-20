Catholic World News

Southwest flight attendant fired over anti-abortion social media posts wins $5.1M verdict

July 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: Charlene Carter, a former Southwest flight attendant, publicly criticized the Transportation Workers Union of America’s pro-abortion stance in 2017. A union leader told the company that Carter had violated corporate policy against bullying, and Carter was fired.



A federal jury has awarded Carter $5.3 million: $4.15 million from Southwest Airlines, and $1.15 million from Transportation Workers Union of America Local 556. An appeal of the verdict is expected.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!