Edmonton’s Indigenous church reopens for Pope’s visit next week

July 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples in Edmonton, Alberta, was rededicated on July 17, two years after a fire caused by improperly discarded materials destroyed the church’s interior.



Pope Francis is scheduled to visit the church on July 25, the second day of his apostolic journey to Canada.

