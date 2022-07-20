Catholic World News

Greek Orthodox Church protests archbishop’s baptism for celebrity same-sex parents

July 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Elpidophoros, since 2019 the Archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, traveled to Athens and baptized two children being raised by a celebrity fashion designer and his male partner. The prelate’s action prompted a rebuke from the Holy Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!