Catholic World News

Kidnapped Nigerian priest found dead, another escapes

July 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Fathers John Mark Cheitnum and Donatus Cleophas were abducted on July 15. The former was brutally murdered; the latter escaped.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!