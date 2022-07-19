Catholic World News

Nigerian prelate sees attacks on Christians as part of broader government failures

July 19, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, “has not become a failed state in the true sense of the word,” said Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja, the nation’s capital. “But all the indices are there that it has now become a very fragile polity.”



Commenting on the 2023 presidential election, the prelate said that “so far, we have seen little in the conduct and disposition of a greater majority of the candidates to inspire confidence.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!