Ecuador’s bishops broker talks between government, indigenous organizations

July 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Ecuadorian protests by indigenous organizations in June were accompanied by a national strike and a failed attempt to impeach President Guillermo Lasso.



On June 26, Pope Francis appealed for an end to violence and extremism there, and the government soon accepted the bishops’ offer to mediate. A dialogue over banking recently concluded.

