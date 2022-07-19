Catholic World News

Pontiff renews call for negotiations to end war in Ukraine

July 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis told pilgrims in Rome on July 17 that he is “always close to the martyred Ukrainian population, struck every day by a hail of missiles.”



He continued, “How can one fail to understand that war only creates destruction and death, driving peoples apart, killing truth and dialogue? I pray and hope that all the international actors will truly work to resume negotiations, not to fuel the senselessness of war.”

