Pope warns against ‘toxicity’ online

July 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to a conference in Seoul, Korea, on “Peace in the Digital World,” Pope Francis said that although the internet “has proved to be a powerful means of fostering communion and dialogue,” many media sites “have become places of toxicity, hate speech, and fake news.”



The Pope encouraged internet users to “develop a sound critical sense, learning to distinguish truth from falsehood, right from wrong, good from evil, and to appreciate the importance of working for justice, social concord, and respect for our common home.”

