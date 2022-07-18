Catholic World News

Retired bishop given Vatican reprimand for handling of abuse complaints

July 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The retired Bishop of Yakima, Washington has confirmed that he received a “papal reproof” after a Vatican investigation into his handling of sex-abuse complaints.



Bishop Carlos Sevilla, who retired in 2011 after fifteen years as head of the Yakima diocese, said that an investigation headed by Seattle’s Archbishop Paul Etienne concluded that “I made mistakes and could have done better.”



The results of the Vatican investigation have not been made public. The reprimand for Bishop Sevilla was apparently issued in May, but only became public knowledge recently.

