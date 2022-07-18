Catholic World News

Pope Francis’ comments on Cuba were callous, columnist writes

July 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent interview with Univision, Pope Francis said, “I had good human relations with the Cuban people. I also confess that I maintain a human relationship with Raul Castro. Cuba is a symbol. Cuba has a great history.”



Miami Herald columnist Andrés Oppenheimer, who hosts Oppenheimer Presenta on CNN en Español, wrote that “Pope Francis’ latest statements about Cuba were unfortunate for a world religious leader who is supposed to care about human rights and victims of oppression.”



“It’s no wonder that Cuba’s dictatorship celebrated his words as a major propaganda victory,” he continued. “The Pope refused to utter one single word of comfort for the victims of the regime’s brutal repression.”

