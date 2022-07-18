Catholic World News

Church wants lesson on Indian Catholic saint back in schools

July 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Communist-led government of the southwestern Indian state of Kerala (map) has removed a lesson on St. Kuriakose Elias Chavara (1805-1871) from the school syllabus.



“It is a deliberate attempt to ignore the contributions of St. Chavara in reforming the caste-ridden society of Kerala through the light of education,” said Father Jacob Palakkappilly, spokesman for the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council.

