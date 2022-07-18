Catholic World News

‘To die of hunger’: Vatican newspaper draws attention to famine in Uganda

July 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its July 15 edition to famine in Uganda’s Karamoja region (map).



There are “almost 100,000 children in conditions of severe malnutrition,” the Vatican newspaper reported. “About 10,000 pregnant or lactating women are in the same dramatic conditions. Local authorities confirmed yesterday that hundreds of people died ‘because of hunger.’”



The crisis, the newspaper observed, has yet to find “adequate space in the media.”

