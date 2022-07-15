Catholic World News

Pakistani archbishop shines spotlight on abducted and abused girls, women

July 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Sometimes their bodies are found, and they can hold the funerals, and mourn,” Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore said of the 1,000 Christian and Hindu girls and young women who are abducted each year in predominantly Muslim Pakistan. “But in other cases, all that the parents can do is cry over the disappearance of their children.”

