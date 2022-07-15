Catholic World News

Sri Lankan cardinal warns against emergency power abuses

July 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In recent developments in the Sri Lankan political crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the nation on July 13, appointed an acting president, and resigned the following day.



“Rumors are currently spreading among people that orders to fire have been issued,” said Sarath Fonseka, a member of parliament. “There is a serious danger of conflict between the armed forces and unarmed civilians in the country.”

