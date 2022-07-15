Catholic World News

Archbishop Naumann says he is ‘sad’ over Pope’s handling of Biden, Pelosi on abortion

July 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I think the Pope doesn’t understand the US, just as he doesn’t understand the Church in the US,” said Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (KS), the former chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities. “His advisers and the people surrounding him have completely misinformed him on this.”

