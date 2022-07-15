Catholic World News

Catholic voters sour on Biden, split over midterms

July 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on Real Clear Opinion Research

CWN Editor's Note: RealClear Opinion Research, in partnership with EWTN, conducted a survey of 1,757 Catholics who are likely voters. President Biden’s approval rating among Catholics, though it has slipped, “remains nearly ten points higher than among all voters,” according to the survey.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!