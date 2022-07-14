Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin confirms plan for Pope to visit Ukraine

July 14, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, confirmed plans for Pope Francis to visit Ukraine, during an exchange with reporters on July 13.



“The Pope wants to go to Ukraine and he will go as soon as possible,” Cardinal Parolin said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!