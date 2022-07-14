Catholic World News

Gender reassignment for children: cautionary perspectives from science

July 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Opposition to ‘trans-affirming treatment’ for children crosses religious and political divides,” notes the report, which also cites the “rapidly growing community of ‘detransitioners’ — people who formerly identified as transgender — who experience regret after having taken steps to transition into the opposite sex.”

